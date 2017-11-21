Fundraising Regulator seeks new board members

The Fundraising Regulator is inviting applications for new board members, with at least three vacancies available.

Board members will oversee the development and delivery of the Regulator’s strategy and business plan, ensure that the organisation’s governance is effective, and act as an ambassador for the Regulator. They are expected to serve on at least one Committee.

The position is usually held for three years, with the opportunity of being re-appointed to the role.

The Fundraising Regulator was launched on 7 July 2016. It is chaired by Lord Grade.

Who might apply?

The Fundraising Regulator is looking for applicants who:

have a track record “at an equivalent level in a substantial organisation”

an awareness of the strategic and operational challenges facing the Fundraising Regulator

an understanding of the legal duties, responsibilities and liabilities of company directors, and

knowledge and understanding of the charitable sector.

Board members work for one day per month, for a fee of £300 per day.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said: “The Fundraising Regulator is at an exciting moment in time. We have launched the Fundraising Preference Service, we are continuing to develop the Code of Fundraising Practice and we are committed to helping charities and the public navigate new challenges, such as GDPR.

“This role is a great opportunity for anyone looking to help make fundraising more fair, ethical and transparent. We look forward to applications.”

Applications should be made to the Fundraising Regulator by 18 December 2017.

