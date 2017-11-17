EDM Media UK one of first to pass new DMA data compliance audit

Charity data specialist EDM Media UK has become one of the first organisations to pass the DMA’s new data compliance audit.

Following a pilot in 2016, the audit was rolled out by the DMA this year to ensure high operational and compliance standards among data businesses, and applies specifically to the buying and management of data. It is an update to the DMA’s existing compliance process that all members must go through to ensure that their practices are in line with the DMA Code. Members that buy and manage data are now required to undergo the audit as their membership comes up for renewal.

The audit covers areas including when and where data was collected, consent, opt-in statements and privacy policies, security, TPS screening procedures and other suppression processes. Once audited, organisations are covered for three years or until significant change occurs within their business.

Suzanne Lewis, Managing Director of EDM Media UK said:

“Data protection compliance covers a vast number of areas and intricacies, it can be difficult for charities to achieve fully without help from data experts. The upcoming GDPR makes getting it right ever more imperative. “The DMA’s audit is a rigorous process in itself and passing it means our partners and clients can have complete confidence in our standards and our ability to help them with their own data compliance. We are delighted to be one of the very first data businesses to receive this accreditation.”

