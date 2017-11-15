Poppy bags raise £1m for Royal British Legion

Sales of reusable jute Poppy bags have now raised £1million in support of the Royal British Legion.

The bags launched seven years ago through a partnership between the charity and Jutexpo, which supplies the bags at a reduced cost with all profits going to the Royal British Legion.

The bags are sold through the charity’s Poppy Shop as well as stores including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Booths and Wyevale Garden Centres. Jutexpo has produced 660,000 of the ethically produced bags since their launch in 2011. According its estimates, a jute bag replaces the need for as many as 624 disposable plastic bags over a four-year lifespan.

Helen Rooney, Retail Marketing Manager for the Royal British Legion, said:

“This iconic series of ethically produced, reusable jute poppy bags have provided a wonderful way for shoppers to make a donation whilst getting a strong, reusable shopping bag featuring the iconic poppy in return. “The money goes back into the Legion, which distributes it to help our beneficiaries. The Legion is there throughout our beneficiaries’ entire lives to help them with funds in a crisis, recovery after injury or illness, moving on after the military and provide support to their families.”

