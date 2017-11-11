Sage Foundation looks for more entrepreneurial ideas from UK charities

New funding is available from Sage Foundation’s Enterprise Fund to help back entrepreneurial ideas from UK charities. Specifically it will support selected initiatives that help improve the lives of military veterans, young people or women and girls in the UK.

This is the second round of funding from the Enterprise Fund. The first round launched in February 2017.

The Foundation’s Enterprise Fund is designed to support small non-profits “with exceptional, original ideas on the brink of delivering real change, take a bold step forward when they are unable to make their idea a reality due to lack of funds”.

International initiative

Reflecting cloud business management solutions provider Sage’s international operations, the Foundation has already awarded more than £370,000 in 30 grants across 15 countries this year.

A similar value in grants will be available in the second round which is open until 28 November 2017.

Successful applicants in the UK are therefore likely to receive grants of between £7,000 and £19,000.

Who is eligible?

Because Sage Foundation is committed to helping small, frontline organisations, the Enterprise Fund is only open to organisations with an income that is less than $2M (£1.5m), and projects or initiatives that have been operational for two years or less.

Sage Foundation are especially keen to support organisations that have ambitions to expand, grow and deliver sustainable change.

It is also hoped that the fund will support needs that are traditionally hard to fundraise for, from capital projects to core running costs.

Steve Hare, Sage’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Non-profit organisations survive and thrive thanks to the dedication of staff and volunteers. But they also need funding to take action, which is why we have set up Sage Foundation’s Enterprise Fund, awarding grants to support vital local projects.

“I’ve seen small charities with really exceptional, original ideas on the brink of delivering real change. Too often all that is stopping them is access to funds to make an enterprising solution turn into reality. That’s what we are committed to supporting.”

