Pilotlight opens applications to charities in London, the South & East Anglia

Pilotlight is looking for charities and social enterprises across London, the South East, South West, and East Anglia to register their interest for its programme, which connects charities with skilled business professionals with the aim of achieving positive social change.

The deadline for applications for the Pilotlight Programme is 24 November. It is open to all charities and social enterprises with an annual turnover of less than £5m. The Programme takes place over 10-12 months. The successful charities will be partnered with a team of four senior business mentors (Pilotlighters) who will coach the charity director for free, meeting once a month, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability, development and growth of the organisation.

Pilotlight’s aim as an organisation is to help charities become more resilient and deliver more effective services. For business professionals, Pilotlight enables corporate community engagement, which harnesses skills and enables effective skills-based volunteering at different stages of a person’s career.

Successful applicants will be contacted in December to arrange an assessment meeting with the Pilotlight team, with those selected for the programme working on projects from April 2018.

David King, Head of Operations at Pilotlight, said:

“Pilotlight has recruited more than 1000 business leaders to serve as mentors and coaches for over 500 charitable organisations, which work to help improve the lives of those who need it most. We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our charity recruitment drive across London, East Anglia and the South. Our regional recruitment drives always prove to be a success, and I have no doubt this year will be the same.”

