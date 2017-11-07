Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Daddy Pig joins the Movember campaign

Posted by on 7 November 2017 in News
Daddy Pig is growing a moustache this November in support of the campaign.

To help him reach his £1000 target, people can ‘Donate to Daddy’ through the Movember site. Daddy Pig’s friends will also be growing moustaches for The Movember Foundation‘s annual Movember campaign and encouraging dads across the UK to get active and stay healthy. As well as supporting Daddy Pig, people are also encouraged to join him and his friends by becoming part of Team Daddy Pig UK, growing moustaches and getting active to raise funds together as a team of ‘expert’ daddies.

This year, the charity celebrates its 10 year fundraising anniversary in the UK.

Peppa Pig has also lent her support to good causes. She supports Save the Children’s Muddy Puddle Walk, which next year takes place in April, and is also charity partner for Tommy’s, which includes supporting its Splashathon event.

