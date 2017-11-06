Salary survey shows charity workers earn up to 32% less than other sectors

HR, reward, and health and safety consultancy Croner has published its annual salary survey, which shows that UK charity workers are paid as much as 32% below other sectors nationally, and up to 50% below other sectors in London.

Croner’s 28th Charity Rewards survey of pay and benefits in the charity sector, surveyed over 250 UK charities and over 40,000 employees. It showed that in the 12 months from April 2016 to April 2017, the average increase in basic salary was substantially better than in the public sector, rising by 3.5%, but that charity workers in support roles were among those who received the lowest increase at 0.1%. The average UK charity sector salary now stands at £32,673.

It also found that on average, executive pay is 30% below other sectors. There is also a contrast with charity pay outside of London with those in Scotland receiving the least. Charity workers living in the capital earn on average £34,124, compared with workers in the West Midlands, who earn an average of £28,600, and those in Scotland who earn £28,420 on average.

Clare Parkinson, Croner Reward benchmarking expert, said:

“Looking at the whole country, pay for chief executives in charities averages £82,423, which is 30% below the all sector median of £166,516. London-based charities are paying seriously below the London all-sector average at director and senior executive level, by 31% to 50%.”

Within charities the highest paid director jobs are in IT, followed by science and finance. At junior management level, the highest earners are in purchasing and supply, specialist, and information services.

