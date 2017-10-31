New version of Test+Build launches to offer behavioural insight to charities

A new version of Test+Build has launched to offer behavioural insight to charities.

Test+Build was launched by the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) earlier this year to enable organisations to apply behavioural science to their work and then test the results.

Now Test+Build for Charities has launched with new insights and case studies and a support team of BIT staff, giving charities access to decades of behavioural science to help them boost their volunteering and fundraising activities. BIT is partnering with More Strategic and Remember A Charity on its first wave of Test+Build for Charities pilots, and registration is open for other interested organisations.

Michael Sanders, Head of Research and Evaluation at the Behavioural Insights Team and BI Ventures, said:

“Our work in the last six years has shown there is huge untapped potential for charities to grow their volunteering and fundraising efforts through behavioural science. But we also know from experience that there isn’t a one-size fits all approach to the work we do.” “Test+Build for Charities provides bespoke, affordable behavioural science to organisations of all sizes. We’re delighted to confirm our launch partners and can’t wait to work with many other charities to support their valuable work.”

Rob Cope, Director of Development at Remember A Charity, said:

“Our previous trials with the Behavioural Insights Team have successfully shown that small changes in language used in conversations around Will-making can make a substantial difference to encouraging more people to leave a gift in their Will. We are very excited about this opportunity to Test+Build new ways to grow legacy giving.”

381 total views, 381 views today