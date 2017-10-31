Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charities making the most of Halloween 2017 on Twitter

Charities making the most of Halloween 2017 on Twitter

Is your charity making the most of on social media to fundraise, spread its message or simply entertain? Zurich Insurance has pulled together a range of examples on Twitter.

 

 

You can follow Zurich Insurance on Twitter and read its blog for charities.

 

More Halloween fundraising

