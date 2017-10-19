Less than a month to get nominated for WCVA Innovative Fundraising award

Nominations to the WCVA Third Sector Awards Cymru 2017 are open until 10 November with an award for innovative fundraising for a campaign or event.

The Wales Council for Voluntary Action’s Third Sector Awards Cymru are open to charities, voluntary organisations, and social enterprises in Wales, who can be nominated in seven awards categories. These include the Innovative Fundraising award, which recognises exceptional achievement amongst the fundraising community in Wales for a campaign or event that demonstrates significant innovation and creativity.

Last year, the winner of this category was social enterprise Awel Aman Tawe with a campaign to secure investment for a wind farm that has helped to turn it into one of the largest in Wales. The group used Twitter and Facebook to secure investment from across the UK and abroad, organised 25 public visits to see the wind farm in construction, and obtained support from celebrities including actor Michael Sheen who is from Port Talbot, ex-Wales rugby captain Paul Thorburn and former national poet of Wales, Gillian Clarke. Tenovus Cancer Care and the Wales Millennium Centre were both runners up.

Other Third Sector Awards Cymru categories include Good Governance, Best Communications, and the Class Networks award for the most admired organisation, with entries in this category going to a public vote.

Third sector groups must be based or working in Wales and can be nominated via email or post, and more information as well as a nomination form is available on the WCVA site.

The awards launched in 2008 and are supported by Class Networks.

