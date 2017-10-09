The Big Give launches Rohingya matched giving campaign in support of seven charities

More than £230,000 has been raised so far for seven charities in the Big Give’s Rohingya matched giving campaign, which launched last Thursday (5 October).

The Big Give has launched the emergency match fund to raise money for the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh. It is supporting the Rohingya crisis appeals of DEC, Care International UK, British Red Cross, CAFOD, Christian Aid, UNICEF UK and Medair UK, with every donation given doubled by a group of philanthropists until match funds run out.

The Rohingya Crisis Appeal can be found on the Big Give’s site. So far, the majority has been raised for the DEC and Care International. Just over £110,000 has been donated towards DEC’s appeal, with another £64,000 for Care International’s.

Alex Day, Director at the Big Give said:

“We are deeply saddened by the events unfolding in Myanmar and Bangladesh. We are fortunate to work with generous philanthropists to enable us to respond quickly and double public donations to what has been described as one of the fastest movements of people in recent decades. Around half a million people are suffering and support from the public can help the charities we are working with to provide urgent assistance to those arriving without basic food, water, shelter, and often in a traumatised state. Thank you in advance to everyone involved and we urge you to give what you can to support those in desperate need.”

Last week DEC announced that it had raised over £3m in 24 hours for its appeal to help people fleeing Myanmar.

