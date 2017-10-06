Recruitment round-up: 5 senior appointments

Here is the latest recruitment round-up of senior appointments announced over the past few weeks.

Alix Wooding appointed Director of Development at Southbank Centre

Southbank Centre has appointed Alix Wooding to its executive team, as Director of Development to head up its strategic fundraising and business engagement. Wooding will take up the position on 8 November, and formerly led the fundraising team at Anthony Nolan as Assistant Director of Engagement. Other roles have included Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support and the Alzheimer’s Society as well as in private and public sector roles including sponsorship for the Gleneagles G8 Summit.

Wayne Murray takes up new Development Director role at Audience

Wayne Murray has taken up the newly created position of Development Director at fundraising and communications agency Audience. In the role, he will focus on client and product development, with the aim of broadening their portfolio and reach. Murray has been a professional fundraiser for over 17 years and has experience at SMT and trustee level across all fundraising, communication and brand disciplines. Previous roles include Head of Fundraising and Brand at Refugee Action, Head of Individual Giving at Amnesty International UK, and Director of Fundraising and Communications at Prisoners Abroad.

Lindsey Cape appointed Head of Fundraising at FareShare

FareShare has welcomed Lindsey Cape as its new Head of Fundraising. Cape has worked in the sector for over 10 years, joining the charity from Macmillan Cancer Support, where she was Area Fundraising Manager for Greater London. Her fundraising efforts don’t stop at the office: she has completed the London Marathon three times, raising £8,000 for Macmillan and The Stroke Association, in memory of her father and is also a keen volunteer, giving up her time to help at The Shelter Project and Kew Community Trust.

Garry Wilkinson joins Yorkshire Air Ambulance as Director of Fundraising

Garry Wilkinson, former Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Kirkwood Hospice, Huddersfield, has joined Yorkshire Air Ambulance as Director of Fundraising following the retirement of Paul Gowland. He heads up a 12-strong fundraising team and works closely with corporate sponsors and YAA Chairman Peter Sunderland to support the delivery of the charity’s fundraising strategy. Wilkinson has worked in the charitable sector since 2001 and joins the charity after 11 years at the Hospice.

John Crabtree OBE appointed President of Heart of England Community Foundation

Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree OBE, has become a new president of the Heart of England Community Foundation. Until 2003, Crabtree was senior partner of Birmingham-based solicitors Wragge & Co, now Gowling WLG, and is a former President of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was voted West Midlands Businessman of the Year in 2003 and UK Lawyer of the Year in 2004, and has also received a lifetime achievement award from Birmingham Law Society.

