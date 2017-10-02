Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Sustainably wins FinovateFall Best of Show

Posted by on 2 October 2017 in News
Social good company Sustainably has won Best of Show at last month’s FinovateFall 2017.

Based in Edinburgh, Sustainably lets people round up their spare change to the nearest pound every time they shop using a Monzo card and donate it to their favourite local or national charity, and also lets them track their impact. In addition, through Sustainably users can make an instant one-off donation to their chosen charities, as well as donate regularly to them on the same date each month as their first donation.

The company currently employs five staff with plans to hire a further six. It also plans to add 11 UK high street banks and more challenger banks, and to officially launch RealTimeCSR so retailers and employers can match donate with their customers and employers in real time, scaling in the UK, then in the U.S. over the year ahead.

Lorel Quinn, co-founder and CEO of Sustainably said:

“I would like to thank my team and especially my co-founder and daughter Eishel. I would not be here without them. Winning this award is testament to their amazing work. And thank you to all the attendees at Finovate who believe in our vision and our technology, and who voted for us to win this award, ahead of all the outstanding fintech companies demoing at the event.”

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

