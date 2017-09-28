BTA is first Scottish company to receive Blackbaud accreditation

Scottish charity consultancy BTA has become the first Scottish company to be accredited to support charities with Blackbaud products, such as Raiser’s Edge and eTapestry.

BTA has worked with Blackbaud products for more than 20 years through its BTA Digital arm, which helps charities with website review and reconstruction, database build and management, digital communications, search engine optimisation, and maximisation of online fundraising and giving.

To gain the accreditation, team member Lynn Stimpson took a series of training modules and exams aimed at ensuring proficiency in understanding and using Blackbaud’s products. The Blackbaud Consultancy Partner accreditation represents this proficiency.

Lynn Stimpson, BTA Development Manager said:

“The Blackbaud Partner Network is a group of leading fundraising, technology and services firms providing non-profits with the solutions, applications and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. As consultants we have helped many charities tidy up their donorbase, for example to raise more money through Gift Aid. We’ve been working with Blackbaud for several years and are delighted to have been accredited as a Consulting Partner.”

