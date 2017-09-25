Goodvertising: Creative Advertising that Cares

Goodvertising started as an idea by former advertising executive Thomas Kolster. The idea turned into this book, and into a movement “with the aim of inspiring us all – advertisers, marketers, NGO’s and brands alike – to spark new and better solutions.”

HardCover. Pub Date :2012-09-17 Pages: 256 Language: English Publisher: Thames Hudson Can advertising be a force for good Can it bring about positive social or environmental change Should it tell the truth about a brand With today's consumers being more informed . empowered and ethically minded than ever. advertising needs to do all those things and more. Organized around 10 'Commitment' chapters. Goodvertising showcases outstanding creative work from over 120 campaigns from around the world that communicate that the client is actively being and doing good . Each campaign is from a leading agency working in the full spectrum of media channels for an international array of clients including Unilever. Coca-Cola. Ben & Jerry's. Nike. Tropicana. Volkswagen. Fiat. Levi's. Toyota. Honda. Sainsbury's. Microsoft and IKEA. and charities including Greenpeace. Amnesty International. PE...

