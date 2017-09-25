Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Goodvertising: Creative Advertising that Cares

Posted by on 25 September 2017 in Books
Goodvertising started as an idea by former executive Thomas Kolster. The idea turned into this book, and into a movement “with the aim of inspiring us all – advertisers, marketers, NGO’s and brands alike – to spark new and better solutions.”

 

List Price: £29.95
Sale Price: £16.84
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

HardCover. Pub Date :2012-09-17 Pages: 256 Language: English Publisher: Thames Hudson Can advertising be a force for good Can it bring about positive social or environmental change Should it tell the truth about a brand With today's consumers being more informed . empowered and ethically minded than ever. advertising needs to do all those things and more. Organized around 10 'Commitment' chapters. Goodvertising showcases outstanding creative work from over 120 campaigns from around the world that communicate that the client is actively being and doing good . Each campaign is from a leading agency working in the full spectrum of media channels for an international array of clients including Unilever. Coca-Cola. Ben & Jerry's. Nike. Tropicana. Volkswagen. Fiat. Levi's. Toyota. Honda. Sainsbury's. Microsoft and IKEA. and charities including Greenpeace. Amnesty International. PE...

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

