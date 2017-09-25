Creative Shootout 2018 opens for entries with £250,000 media prize

The 2018 Creative Shootout award opens for entries today, with a £250,000 media prize and FareShare as this year’s charity.

Agency teams from any marketing discipline may enter Creative Shootout, with the winning agency to receive a £250,000 media prize fund from publisher cooperative 1XL to help stage their campaign, as well as £30,000 in fees from FareShare.

To enter, agencies need to show the judges why they have the creative clout for FareShare in 60 seconds. The format can be any content: visual, video, showreel, app, audio, written, an email or even a cake – but it must be viewed, read (or digested) in 60 seconds by the judges. From there, entries are shortlisted to eight finalist teams, who go on to compete in the live head-to-head Final at BAFTA.

The Live Final takes place at BAFTA in London on 25 January 2018 and will see finalists receive the real brief from FareShare at lunchtime. They will then have four hours to get creative in the afternoon, before pitching their ideas back in 10 minutes each to the judges and live audience at BAFTA. A 1st, 2nd and 3rd will then be crowned at an after party with the winning team receiving the trophy, £30,000 in agency fees and the £250,000 media prize fund from 1XL.

Entry is open from 25 September – 28 November 2017, with the award supported by associations including The IPA, CIPR, CMA and IAB UK.

In addition to high profile industry, agency and media personalities, the judging line-up also includes TV personality and Founder & Creative Director of The Rabbit Hole Group, Jason Gardiner; talent manager and Chairman of ROAR, Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE; Founder and Director of Frank PR, Andrew Bloch; and Marketing Director at FareShare, Alyson Walsh.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO of FareShare, said:

“For us, creativity is a major driver in our organisation. It’s critical we’re creative in our thinking to help drive awareness and engagement of FareShare. We’ve got a very specific brief for The Creative Shootout this year and we hope the winning creative is a game changing moment for food poverty in the UK.”

Henry Faure Walker, CEO of Newsquest, a founding partner in 1XL, added:

“1XL will serve to communicate the winning creative and message to every corner of the UK through 800 trusted local news brands and a digital audience of over 23 million people a month. The Creative Shootout is unique with its real-time focus and our £250,000 media spend will hopefully make a meaningful difference to the issue of food poverty in the UK.”

375 total views, 375 views today