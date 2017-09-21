Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fundraising Regulator launches third party registration

Posted by on 21 September 2017 in News
The has formally launched registration for commercial fundraising businesses, Commercial Participators and Community Interest Companies (CICs) as part of its commitment to encouraging high standards across the fundraising community.

The registration scheme is voluntary and the Fundraising Regulator is particularly keen to encourage the following third party organisations involved in charitable fundraising to sign up:

  • Agencies offering or fundraising services
  • Direct marketing agencies
  • Online donation sites and fundraising platforms
  • Payroll giving services
  • Commercial clothing collectors
  • Companies exclusively offering fundraising products e.g. charity Christmas cards, affinity sites for purchases

Those that register will be invoiced according to their annual turnover, using the same bandings that are applied for the fundraising levy.

Once registered, organisations will be able to use the ‘Registered With’ logo on their fundraising materials to demonstrate their commitment to high fundraising standards, and to the Fundraising Regulator’s Fundraising Promise.

Third-party organisations can apply for registration using the online form on the Regulator’s site, and access details for the Registration Pack will be sent out within seven working days of payment being processed. Organisations will also appear on the Public Register once registered.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

