Fundraising Regulator launches third party registration

The Fundraising Regulator has formally launched registration for commercial fundraising businesses, Commercial Participators and Community Interest Companies (CICs) as part of its commitment to encouraging high standards across the fundraising community.

The registration scheme is voluntary and the Fundraising Regulator is particularly keen to encourage the following third party organisations involved in charitable fundraising to sign up:

Agencies offering telemarketing or face-to-face fundraising services

Direct marketing agencies

Online donation sites and fundraising platforms

Payroll giving services

Commercial clothing collectors

Companies exclusively offering fundraising products e.g. charity Christmas cards, affinity sites for purchases

Those that register will be invoiced according to their annual turnover, using the same bandings that are applied for the fundraising levy.

Once registered, organisations will be able to use the ‘Registered With’ logo on their fundraising materials to demonstrate their commitment to high fundraising standards, and to the Fundraising Regulator’s Fundraising Promise.

Third-party organisations can apply for registration using the online form on the Regulator’s site, and access details for the Registration Pack will be sent out within seven working days of payment being processed. Organisations will also appear on the Public Register once registered.

