Local Charities Day 2017 to take place in December

Local Charities Day 2017 will take place on 15 December this year, Minister for Civil Society Tracey Crouch has announced,

On a blog on the DCMS site, Crouch said that the day would build on the success of last year’s inaugural event, and would ‘highlight the work of small charities that are making remarkable differences in their communities. It will also shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes and celebrate the commitment of those amazing volunteers who devote their time to improving the lives of others.’

Over the next three months, in the build up to Local Charities Day, DCMS will be sharing the work of a number of local charities via its blog, and will be publishing more information about the event. It again wants as many local charities as possible to get involved and to share content with the hashtag #LocalCharitiesDay.

Last year’s Local Charities Day also took place in December, and saw a range of activities take place across the country, including free learning opportunities offered by the FSI, and and matched giving from the government for LocalGiving‘s Grow Your Tenner campaign in the run up to the day. LocalGiving has also announced its support for this year’s event.

We're proud to support #LocalCharitiesDay 2017 – highlighting the vital work of grassroots groups across the UK https://t.co/I3CAHdguks pic.twitter.com/cOVXsBVDEC — Localgiving (@Localgiving) September 18, 2017

