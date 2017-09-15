Facebook Fundraisers included in its Crisis Response centre tools

Facebook has expanded its role in sharing news and updates on crises and disasters with a dedicated Crisis Response centre. This facility brings together its crisis response tools, including Safety Check, Community Help, together with ‘Fundraisers’, one of its fundraising tools.

Crisis Response on Facebook will be accessible in coming weeks from the homepage on desktop or from the menu button on a phone.

Crisis tools

Facebook users will see the following tools when they are on a crisis page:

Safety Check: an easy way to let friends and family know you are safe. It will continue to work the same way it does today and will be featured at the top of each crisis page if you are in the affected area.

Community Help: people can ask for and give help to communities affected by the crisis.

How Facebook’s crisis response tools have developed

Fundraising via Facebook

Facebook’s fundraising and crisis tools have been deployed a great deal following the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

For example, a man drove 90 minutes with his boat after seeing a call on Facebook asking for people who could help people trapped in their homes. He helped rescue more than 20 people.

A woman found out her friend was safe at a local shelter after posting about her in Safety Check.

The daughter of an Irma survivor on the island of St. John has raised over $2k on Facebook to help support recovery on the island.

