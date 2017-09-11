Presenting real-life stories and “casebooks” of strategies in action, The Nonprofit Fundraising Solution bridges the gap between theory and practical methods and shows you how to:

• Determine the right level of funding diversification

• Build a broad constituency of donors aligned to your mission

• Ensure that executive leadership and board dynamics fully support your fundraising initiatives

• Proactively encourage planned giving

• Avoid revenue plateaus

Revealing the inextricable link between successful fundraising and organisational development, the book shows how to increase your access to wealthy donors and raise your community profile to power revenue through tactics such as challenge drives, stretch gifts, and corporate matching gifts; parlour gatherings; leadership councils; year-end drives; corporate partnerships; and major campaigns.

The Nonprofit Fundraising Solution: Powerful Revenue Strategies to Take You to the Next Level Rating:

List Price: £15.56

Sale Price: £9.87

Availability: Usually dispatched within 24 hours



Product Description The nonprofit sector is facing major fundraising challenges. Government cutbacks, shrinking endowments, and business belt-tightening mean revenue shortfalls that could prevent organizations from fulfilling their missions. To survive and ultimately thrive, a nonprofit needs forceful revenue strategies and an organizational culture that champions them. Bridging the gap between theory and practical methods, "The Nonprofit Fundraising Solution "shows readers how to: - Ensure that executive leadership and board dynamics fully support fundraising initiatives - Build a broad constituency of donors aligned to the mission - Determine the right level of funding diversification - Use tactics such as challenge drives, stretch gifts, and corporate matching; parlor gatherings; leadership councils; year-end drives; corporate partnerships; and major campaigns to power revenue, increase access to wealthy donors, and raise their community profile - Proactively encourage planned giving - Avoid revenue plateaus Full of real-life stories and "casebooks" of the strategies-in-action, this book reveals how any nonprofit can implement advanced fundraising methods and secure the funds they need to excel. Details No features available.

The Nonprofit Fundraising Solution: Powerful Revenue Strategies to Take You to the Next Level out of 5 based on ratings. 3615 user reviews

Books The Nonprofit Fundraising Solution: Powerful Revenue Strategies to Take You to the Next Level The nonprofit sector is facing major fundraising challenges. Government cutbacks, shrinking endowments, and business belt-tightening mean revenue shortfalls that could prevent organizations from fulfilling their missions. To survive and ultimately thrive, a nonprofit needs forceful revenue strategies and an organizational culture that champions them. Bridging the gap between theory and practical methods, "The Nonprofit Fundraising Solution "shows readers how to: - Ensure that executive leadership and board dynamics fully support fundraising initiatives - Build a broad constituency of donors aligned to the mission - Determine the right level of funding diversification - Use tactics such as challenge drives, stretch gifts, and corporate matching; parlor gatherings; leadership councils; year-end drives; corporate partnerships; and major campaigns to power revenue, increase access to wealthy donors, and raise their community profile - Proactively encourage planned giving - Avoid revenue plateaus Full of real-life stories and "casebooks" of the strategies-in-action, this book reveals how any nonprofit can implement advanced fundraising methods and secure the funds they need to excel. £15.56 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51qxf43d3iL._SL160_.jpg https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/09/11/nonprofit-fundraising-solution-powerful-revenue-strategies-take-next-level/

154 total views, 154 views today