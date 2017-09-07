Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Good times for Irish direct marketing

Direct marketing appeals are rising sharply, while regular/committed giving is rising gently in , according to research from the Quarterly Fundraising Monitor.

The research suggests a strong difference among sub-sectors in terms of investment with health the star performer focusing on longitudinal trends, both for income and cost for direct marketing appeals and regular/committed giving.

These are some of the findings delivered to the not-for-profit DM Forum, a quarterly meeting of fundraising, communication and marketing professionals to examine the quarterly research in more detail. The Quarterly Monitor is carried out by consultancy 2into3.

2into3 said it held a forum recently on how the Quarterly Fundraising Monitor can be developed further to provide even more useful information for the sector. With regular giving attrition benchmarking being raised a number of times in the forum, 2into3 said it plans to respond by including this and several other micro-level metrics in future versions.

The Quarterly Fundraising Monitor Report now covers 13 full quarters of self-reported fundraised income from participating organisations.

2into3 has recently established partnerships with Dochás, The Wheel and the Federation of Irish Sport which means that a discount rate applies for member organisations joining the Quarterly Fundraising Monitor.

The Quarterly Fundraising Monitor is a paid for service provided by 2into3 on a quarterly basis.

 

