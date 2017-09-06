Paterson’s Shortbread raises over £100k for Macmillan

Shortbread brand Paterson’s has beaten its fundraising target of £100,000 in support of Macmillan Cancer Support in just 12 months.

The company has been raising funds through sales of their promotional shortbread packs across the country, donating a percentage of the proceeds to help the charity.

The funds raised will help Macmillan deliver services for people living with cancer, such as Macmillan information and support centres across the country.

Allan Miller, Sales and Marketing Director at Paterson’s, said: “Our loyal Paterson’s customers have enabled us to reach and surpass our £100,000 target, which is fantastic, so we’d like to say a big thank you”.

