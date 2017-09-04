Woods Group announces acquisition of Valldata

Woods Consolidated, holding company of charity services provider Woods Group, has announced the acquisition of Valldata.

The move brings together two of the sector’s biggest suppliers, who between them work with many of the Top 100 charities. The 100% acquisition is effective as of 31 August 2017 and sees Valldata acquired from the VRD Group, which bought out the company in May 2016.

The companies are located nine miles from each other, and offer complementary services with Woods specialising in charity raffles, lotteries, print production and payment processing, and Valldata in fulfilment, payment processing and specialist response handling. According to the companies, the acquisition means they will be able to work with charities across a broader remit, providing logistical and efficiency benefits, and a greater agility to respond to the needs of the sector. The pooling of resources achieved through the acquisition will also mean a single investment focus on compliance, quality, and innovation, the companies say.

Under the deal, Woods Group and Valldata will continue to operate as independent brands. A joint move to a new, purpose-built headquarters is planned for summer 2018; the two companies branding remains under review and it is yet to be decided whether a new brand will be created. Prior to the move to a new HQ, some partnership working across teams may be introduced.

Ian Scarr, Managing Director of Woods Group is appointed the new CEO of Valldata with Scott Gray stepping down from the post, remaining CEO of the VRD Group and Rapidata Services. Valldata’s General Manager, Steve Casey, will continue to manage day to day service operations to ensure consistent quality and standards for clients, while working with the Woods Group management team to build on the combined future offering.

Ian Scarr said:

“We are thrilled to bring Valldata and its reputation for excellence into the Woods Group, reinforcing our commitment to the charity and not-for-profit sector through targeted investment. Together, we offer many years of experience and a team of over 175 talented and dedicated experts, the combination of which provides a sector-leading supplier that has a pedigree like no other for supporting charities in their vital work.”

Scott Gray added:

“The not-for-profit market has significantly changed over the past couple of years and this brings pressures to suppliers to adapt too. It became clear that to grow Valldata, further investment was required and joining forces with Woods Group presents a great opportunity for the company, the staff and the sector. It’s an extremely positive move for all parties involved. Rapidata remains on hand as a strategic partner and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Valldata and to building new relationships with the Woods Group team.”

Main image: Detail from architecture plans for new Woods Group HQ

