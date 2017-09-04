Poundland raises £3m for Macmillan Cancer Support

High street retailer Poundland has raised £3 million for Macmillan Cancer Support during its eight year charity partnership.

The company originally embarked on a one-year partnership but it proved so popular amongst Poundland staff and customers that it continues to this day.

Staff have taken part in fundraising challenges such as marathons, Land’s End to John O’ Groats cycle rides, Dragon Boat races and more.

Poundland has donated money to Macmillan through the sale of 5p carrier bags, Christmas cards and pin badges.

What would you do with £3m?

To mark the milestone, Poundland and Macmillan conducted research into what people would do if they received a windfall of £3 million. The survey of 2,077 British people by YouGov shows that despite an increased cost of living, many would choose to give some or all of it to charity.

Those surveyed were asked to rank in order of importance which three things they would do if they were given £3 million. Of those who answered:

• 33% said they would donate to charity

• 29% would put it in a savings account for their children

• 27% would take early retirement

• 22% would save it for retirement

Nicola Keith, Head of Partnership Management at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “Since the partnership began in 2009, colleagues and customers have inspired us with their enthusiasm and energy and the money they have raised makes a real difference to lives of people living with cancer and their families.”

