How (Not) To Start an Orphanage

Posted by on 4 September 2017 in Books
Children’s activist Tara Winkler explains how good intentions can lead to bad results.

She explains the lessons she learned about why setting up or expanding children’s orphanages, sometimes at the instigation of institutional and charitable donors, can result in harm for the children housed there, who grow up without access to their larger family and in an institution.

 

