Streetwise launches new award & business funding campaign

Streetwise has launched a new award to celebrate young people helping their communities in the North East, along with a campaign to encourage businesses to help fund its counselling service.

To celebrate its 25th birthday, Streetwise are presenting 25 young people with an award at its ‘Summer Blast from the Past’ birthday celebration event today, Wednesday 30 August. 38 young people (aged 13–18) from across the North East have been nominated for their outstanding contribution to their communities and their devotion to the betterment of other young people in the region.

They include Shakira Yates, who has overcome her own problems to establish youth groups and dance classes in her community, fundraising through Soup and The Key and showing her commitment to developing her sessions for her attendees, including buying uniforms for her group, who start from five years of age.

Stephen Thornton, age 19, has been nominated by his older sister after suffering bullying at school. Stephen’s passion and knowledge of trains led him to volunteer at the Stephenson Railway in Wallsend where his enthusiasm and aptitude has been noticed and rewarded.

Mandy Coppin, Chief Executive of Streetwise said:

“The caliber of entries for the first inspirational youth awards was outstanding and we have had a hard job whittling down the shortlist.”

Streetwise has also launched its ‘Hour North East’ campaign to encourage the region’s business community to pledge to fund one, five, 25 or 50 hours of counselling for a North East young person, which will help local young people to overcome depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, bullying and trauma. For more information, businesses are asked to email mandy@streetwisenorth.org.uk.

Image: Chief Executive Mandy Coppin celebrating Streetwise’s 25th anniversary

482 total views, 7 views today