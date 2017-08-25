Centre for Social Justice opens applications for 2018 awards

The Centre for Social Justice has opened applications for its 2018 awards, which offer prizes of £10,000.

The Centre for Social Justice awards celebrate and reward the work of voluntary organisations that are helping people to turn their lives around and are also implementing innovative ways to address and prevent the root causes of poverty.

The award categories this year are social resilience (for charities tackling debt and addiction); education, enterprise and skills; family and social enterprise. For the first time, there will be an additional award for small or medium-sized businesses that have pioneered outstanding philanthropic initiatives: the Responsible Business Award.

CSJ award winners will receive £10,000 and be celebrated at an event in Westminster event in March 2018 attended by celebrities, ministers, shadow ministers, their officials, philanthropists, and the press and broadcast media.

Awards have been presented in the past by Davina McCall, Ben Fogle, David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Sir Bob Geldof, Dame Kelly Holmes, June Sarpong, Simon Callow CBE, Lord Julian Fellowes and Alastair Campbell.

Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the Centre for Social Justice, said:

“£10,000 can make a huge difference for a small charity. Our previous winners and runners up tell us the profile they get from the Awards has been worth even more. “The categories we have selected are based around the five pathways to poverty we identified in our landmark ‘Breakthrough Britain’ report: family breakdown, poor educational attainment, worklessness, drug and alcohol addiction and serious personal debt. “We are looking for charities who make a huge difference in their communities, whether it be an organisation supporting the families of prisoners and working towards their successful rehabilitation or helping children with learning difficulties to catch up with their peers at school.”

Winners and runners up will also be invited to join the Centre for Social Justice Alliance. Applications close at 5pm on 13th October on the CSJ website.

Image: 2017 Awards

746 total views, 21 views today