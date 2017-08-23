Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity Commission seeks help to test digital services

Posted by on 23 August 2017 in News
Charity Commission seeks help to test digital services

The has issued a call for people to help it test its services.

According to the Charity Commission site, it is developing a number of digital services to make it easier for people to complete tasks online. As part of this development it is testing services with the charity sector, and will be using the feedback to help improve them.

 

The Charity Commission will be hosting several sessions across the country over the coming months. Anyone interested in taking part is asked to complete the online form.

