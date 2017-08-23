Charity Commission seeks help to test digital services

The Charity Commission has issued a call for people to help it test its digital services.

According to the Charity Commission site, it is developing a number of digital services to make it easier for people to complete tasks online. As part of this development it is testing services with the charity sector, and will be using the feedback to help improve them.

We are looking for people to help us test our digital services to make them easier to use: https://t.co/lL5Oy4dxrT pic.twitter.com/9wDDCfiKlN — Charity Commission (@ChtyCommission) August 22, 2017

The Charity Commission will be hosting several sessions across the country over the coming months. Anyone interested in taking part is asked to complete the online form.

