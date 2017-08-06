0 Comments
Giving Circles: Philanthropy, Voluntary Association, and Democracy
A title from the Philanthropic & Nonprofit Studies series.
Giving Circles: Philanthropy, Voluntary Association, and Democracy (Philanthropic and Nonprofit Studies)
|
List Price: £13.99
Sale Price: £11.99
Availability: Usually dispatched within 6-10 business days
Product Description
Giving circles have been seen as the democratic of philanthropic mechanisms, working to meet social needs and solve community problems, enhancing the civic education and participation of their members. This title examines this phenomenon and considers what role voluntary associations and philanthropy can or should play in a democratic society.
Details
- New
- Mint Condition
- Dispatch same day for order received before 12 noon
- Guaranteed packaging
- No quibbles returns
Giving Circles: Philanthropy, Voluntary Association, and Democracy (Philanthropic and Nonprofit Studies) out of 5 based on ratings. 3581 user reviews
Books Giving Circles: Philanthropy, Voluntary Association, and Democracy (Philanthropic and Nonprofit Studies) Giving circles have been seen as the democratic of philanthropic mechanisms, working to meet social needs and solve community problems, enhancing the civic education and participation of their members. This title examines this phenomenon and considers what role voluntary associations and philanthropy can or should play in a democratic society. £13.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/5123rUuLm9L._SL160_.jpghttps://fundraising.co.uk/2017/08/06/giving-circles-philanthropy-voluntary-association-democracy/
484 total views, 166 views today