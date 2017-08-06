Giving Circles: Philanthropy, Voluntary Association, and Democracy

A title from the Philanthropic & Nonprofit Studies series.

Giving circles have been seen as the democratic of philanthropic mechanisms, working to meet social needs and solve community problems, enhancing the civic education and participation of their members. This title examines this phenomenon and considers what role voluntary associations and philanthropy can or should play in a democratic society.

