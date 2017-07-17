Nisyst, Cats Protection & Barnardo’s among Charity Retail Awards 2017 winners

Nisyst, White Brothers, Barnardo’s and Pendleside Hospice are among the winners of this year’s Charity Retail Awards, which took place last month.

The tenth annual Charity Retail Awards celebrated volunteers, staff and suppliers, with Nisyst winning Supplier of the Year for the second time in three years. Judges praised its EPoS solution, CHARiot, which includes features for maximising Gift Aid income as well as the quality of its support and customer service teams. White Brothers and Elle Media Group also won Supplier of the Year: an award with three categories.

Bob Chunilal, managing director at Nisyst, said:

“It’s a great honour to have been voted the winner by the majority of the CRA’s charity members. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support and feedback that has helped us to develop CHARiot and our team, from the support staff to sales, development, delivery and customer service, for working hard and being instrumental in providing our customers with great results. We couldn’t achieve consistently good results without them. We look forward to bringing CHARiot to new heights in the future.”

Cats Protection won Outstanding Charity Retailer of the Year for the second year in a row. This year, the charity won in recognition of its substantial growth (16% like for like growth from 2016) and its programme of shop openings, which saw 20 new shops open across the UK, with six existing units refurbished, adding two ‘Cattitude’ Boutiques in London and Edinburgh. The charity also added a new discount format to its portfolio.

Barnardo’s won Specialist Shop of the Year for its Barnardo’s Vintage Shop in Cheadle, Lancashire. The shop is the only specialist vintage Barnardo’s in the UK. Customers enter a vintage kitchen with cupboards and drawers full of treasures to be discovered. They can also play with the toys and games of their childhood, in the kids ‘bedroom’, rifle through mum and dad’s vinyl collection and sneak a peek through their big sister’s wardrobe.

Pendleside Hospice won the Innovation in Charity Retailing Award for its partnership with Boohoo.com. Pendleside Hospice created a pop up shop selling samples of clothing, shoes and accessories donated by Boohoo, which lent physical, financial and technical support to the rebranding. After opening, a two-day take over event generated £4,500 in sales and a £500 donation, as well as an increase in interest from younger volunteers and customers, with over 10,000 views on Snapchat.

Other award winners include Sue Ryder, which won Best Use of Technology for its implementation of EPOS with k3 Retail, and Wandsworth Oasis, which received The Community Impact Award for a project measuring social value.

635 total views, 635 views today