Social investment readiness advice offered to Essex charities

The Essex Social Investment Readiness Programme is looking to help up to 20 organisations from across Essex to achieve their expansion plans by introducing them to social investment.

The places are open to charities or social enterprises which have ambitious growth plans. Social investment is one option for such organisations to generate income and develop services that meet local needs.

The Essex Social Investment Readiness Programme will:

help prepare organisations to seek investment opportunities

providing detailed information about what is available through social investment

provide support in improving an organisation’s capacity and maximise opportunities

There is no charge to take part. Applications are open and close on 28 July 2017, and the Social Investment Readiness Programme starts in September.

