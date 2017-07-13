Fundraising charity wants no more money

An Irish charity fundraising for cystic fibrosis (CF) has said it does not need any more money.

Build4Life has raised nearly nearly €4m towards the development of CF facilities in a Cork hospital and has made an unusual final appeal — no more funds please—according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Build4Life founder Joe Browne, whose son Padraig has cystic fibrosis, said that while Build4Life required no further funds, those who wished to support CF in Cork University Hospital (CUH) or any medical condition could donate to the CUH charity “who know best where funds are needed”.

After a decade of fundraising, Build4Life has completed its mission of funding and equipping outpatient and inpatient facilities for children and adults with CF at the hospital including:

The funding and equipping of the adult CF outpatient clinic

The funding and equipping of the adult CF inpatient and general respiratory ward

The funding and equipping of children’s CF outpatient clinic

Monies have also been set aside to fund inpatient children’s beds not due to come on stream for a number of years.

The charity also funded two staff members for the children’s CF department, a nurse and a physiotherapist, as well as purchasing additional medical equipment at a cost of €200,000.

Mr Browne said: “We knew we could not cure this terrible disease but we could try to make the conditions in CUH in line with best international practice where patients lived longer due to specialised facilities.”

He said those who donated to the charity had “helped us to achieve an amazing thing and that is to offer hope and security to people with CF attending CUH”.

Mick Molloy, chair of the CUH charity, described Build4Life’s contribution as “an incredible achievement”.

“We’re extremely grateful to Joe, it’s a huge contribution to the hospital and it will make life so much easier and more reassuring for CF patients,” said Professor Molloy.

