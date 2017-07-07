Everest asks for public vote on three RHS Hampton Court Flower Show charity gardens

Everest is asking people to vote for their favourite of three Everest charity gardens at this year’s RHS Hampton Court Flower Show with the winning charity to receive £4,000.

The closing date is this Sunday (9th July), and people can vote at the show or by clicking on their choice on the Everest site and liking the post on Facebook. The garden with the highest combined votes will receive a donation of £4,000 and the remaining 2 charities will each receive £2,000.

The gardens are front garden displays created for Everest Home Improvements and are themed to fit the cause and to raise awareness.

The three contenders are:

The Bat Conservation Trust

Save the Orangutan

The British Trust of Ornithology

