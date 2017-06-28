British Red Cross’ ‘Shop for Grenfell’ to benefit victims of the fire

The British Red Cross is raising funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire by selling the excess clothes donated in the wake of the disaster in its high street charity shops across the UK.

The charity states that ‘Shop for Grenfell’ will result in “every penny raised from the sale of donated items in Red Cross stores [going] directly to help those affected by the fire.”

Specifically the money raised will go to the charity’s London Fire Relief Fund, which has so far raised over £3.2 million.

40,000 boxes of donations

The huge response from the local community and from many people further afield has resulted in 40,000 boxes of donations, “the equivalent of three football pitches” in terms of space, according to the charity.

British Red Cross chief executive, Mike Adamson, said: “Over the past week we have taken stock of the scale of the donations and listened to what people think we should do with the excess clothes. ‘Shop for Grenfell’ offers everyone an opportunity to make a difference, either through the items they have already donated or by shopping in one of our many shops across the UK.

“The goods will be converted into cash to help people who have been left bereaved, injured or homeless as a result of the fire. Every penny will go to those people.”

Any items still required by the residents will of course be excluded from the sale. The best new clothes will be sent to affected families to choose from.

Recycling

As with other items donated to the British Red Cross, any unsaleable items will be sold for recycling and the profits from this will go to the fund.

Grenfell Tower donations – drone footage We’re launching Shop For Grenfell to help turn 40,000 boxes of donated clothes into cash. Visit one of the 200 Red Cross shops taking part across the UK to pick an item and every penny from your purchase will go to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.http://bit.ly/2uh6r5f Posted by British Red Cross on Wednesday, 28 June 2017

‘Shop for Grenfell’ label

Clothing sold through the campaign will be labelled ‘Shop for Grenfell’.

The Red Cross has set up a UK-wide operation to sort and distribute the clothes.

The charity says that the plan has the backing of local community groups. Notting Hill Methodist Church and Rugby Portobello Trust have already committed to send their surplus donations to the Red Cross to distribute and sell.

The Red Cross will be working with these and other partners in the local community to recruit volunteers to help with the job.

Transporting the donations

The initial work of transporting the large volume of donations to the warehouse for safe storage was co-ordinated by Kensington and Chelsea council with help from M&S, Westfield and The Entertainer.

The British Red Cross has previous experience of coordinating similar retail fundraising campaigns disasters such as the Nepal earthquake and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

Main image: upper Grenfell Tower by ChiralJon on Flickr.com

