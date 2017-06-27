Wayne Hemingway opens new Shelter Boutique

Shelter has opened its latest Boutique by Shelter charity shop in London’s Blackheath with the help of designer Wayne Hemingway.

Hemingway officially opened the Shelter store, which has an interior designed by Hemingway Design in June. The store is the charity’s seventh Boutique: its first opened in October 2016 on London’s Finchley Road, also with an interior by the design company.

The new store mixes designer and high-end high street clothing with vintage and one-off items. For opening week, the Shelter team handed out an exclusive Hemingway-designed tote bag in exchange for quality donations of clothing, books, and household items. The charity is also asking people to consider volunteering at the shop with the offer of a National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) in retail skills, team leadership and customer service, which is available to all volunteers.

Hemingway said:

“I’m over the moon to be able to officially launch the latest addition to the Shelter family of charity shops, which is a bright and friendly addition to this community. I’m sure that the stylish residents of Blackheath will be donating some fantastic items to the team here, not to mention bagging some great pieces themselves from the curated selection on the shelves.”

Shop manager Aisha Marie de Salle said:

“We’re delighted to have opened our latest boutique, and can’t wait to meet the community we’ll be serving. We’ve been fighting bad housing and homelessness for over 50 years at Shelter, but sadly we’re needed more today than ever before. That’s why we’re calling on local residents to help support their new shop, so that we can be there for even more families facing homelessness.”

Main image: Wayne Hemingway. Copyright: Kate Stanworth

867 total views, 867 views today