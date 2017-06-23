FSI launches pilot phase of Advice Hub & call for volunteer advisors

The FSI has launched the pilot phase of its new Advice Hub during this week’s Small Charity Week.

The FSI launched the Hub on its annual Big Advice Day, which took place on 20th June and is seeking Volunteer Advisors. During June and July the FSI will be signing up as many as possible and will then open the Advice Hub to members with an annual turnover under £100,000 in late July 2017.

The full pilot will run until the end of 2017, with the Advice Hub will be open to all FSI members from January 2018. A team of experienced volunteer charity advisors will support the Advice Hub, offering telephone support with bookings to be made through the FSI website.

Anyone who would like to offer their services as a Volunteer Advisor must register their interest online by 26th June and specify the topics they could give advice on. More details on the role are available in the FSI’s Volunteer Charity Advisor Handbook.

Afternoon advice sessions are in full swing at Big Advice Day 2017! pic.twitter.com/Xy7JxNabfF — Small Charity Week (@SCWeek2017) June 20, 2017

Big Advice Day saw a number of sessions take place both in London and across the UK with advisors offering free advice both one-to-one and over the phone / Skype on a range of different areas, such as legal, marketing, business planning and strategy, finance, and leadership, as well as major donor programmes, capital appeals, legacies, individual giving, corporate partnerships, and digital fundraising.

171 total views, 171 views today