Dyslexia Action in administration

The charity Dyslexia Action has been placed into administration, as of April this year.

On the Dyslexia Action website, it states that ‘on Thursday 13th April 2017, Matthew Haw and Karen Spears of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed as administrators of Dyslexia Institute Limited t/a Dyslexia Action’. It also says Dyslexia Action training, shop and Guild will continue to operate as normal but that Dyslexia Action will no longer be providing assessment services.

On the homepage it states:

Any financial claims on the old Dyslexia Action Charity (Dyslexia Institute Ltd), now in administration, should be referred to RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP 0203 201 8000. Dyslexia Action Training, Dyslexia Guild and Dyslexia Action Shop, previously owned by Dyslexia Institute Ltd, have been acquired by Real Group Ltd. All online training courses, online retail operations and Dyslexia Guild activities will continue as normal, and any current or future customers or members will be unaffected by this change. For any enquiries please contact either Real Group: stuart.curry@realgroup.co.uk , 01273 358080 or Kathryn Benzine, Head of Education and Training at Dyslexia Action: trainingcourses@dyslexiaaction.org.uk, 01784 222304.

According to the Sutton Coldfield Observer, the charity went into administration in April with no advance notice to staff. Its financial information on the Charity Commission site states that for 2016 income was £6,432,000 while expenditure was £8.127.000. £7,602.000 was spent on charitable activities, £407,000 on generating voluntary income, and £118,000 on governance.

