Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity Commission opens 2017 annual return service

Posted by on 28 August 2017 in News
0 Comments
Charity Commission opens 2017 annual return service

The ’s 2017 annual return service is now available.

All charities have a legal obligation to submit a return to the Charity Commission. What charities need to submit in its annual return depends on their annual income.

If this is:

  • under £10,000, you just need to submit your charity’s income and expenditure figures – the Commission says the easiest way to do this is through the annual return service
  • between £10,001 and £25,000, you need to complete an annual return form
  • more than £25,000, you must submit an annual return form with a set of annual accounts as well as an independent examiners’ or audit report and a trustees’ annual report (TAR)

The Charity Commission also provides a guide to the accounting essentials for charities, which explains the type of accounts a charity has to prepare, and whether they need an audit or independent examination.

All Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIOs) need to submit an annual return and annual accounts. If a CIO has an income over £25,000 it also need to submit an independent examiners’ or audit report along with a trustees’ annual report.

430 total views, 430 views today

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!