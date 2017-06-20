Bring Your Dog To Work Day to raise funds for All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia

The 2017 annual Bring Your Dog To Work Day takes place this Friday 23 June, and is fundraising for two charities: All Dogs Matter, and Animals Asia.

Founded and organised by natural pet product manufacturer HOWND, Bring Your Dog To Work Day sees businesses across the UK let their employees bring their dogs to work with them. The event’s aims are to promote the benefits of bringing dogs into safe work environments as well as to raise money for charity.

Anyone can take part and share their experience on social media with the hashtag #BringYourDogToWorkDay. People who donate £2 or more will also be able to upload an image of their dog to be published in the Bring Your Dog To Work Day ‘Dog with a Job’ Hall of Fame along with their dog’s work duties for the day. Businesses can also get involved by becoming official sponsors. In return for a minimum donation of £50, their company logo and a link to their website will be displayed on the Bring Your Dog to Work Day’s homepage.

Money raised will be split equally between Animals Asia and All Dogs Matter.

A ‘no dogs allowed’ work policy coupled with the benefits of dogs in the workplace at led to the creation of Bring Your Dog To Work Day by Mark Hirschel and Jo Amit, the co-founders of HOWND.

Amit said:

“We have always brought our dogs Roxy and Laila to work with us, but when we moved into new offices back in 2014 we discovered that they weren’t allowed in the premises. This inspired us to create an event that publicised why dogs can make a positive difference in safe work environments, in attempt to encourage companies across the UK to adopt dog friendly policies.” “We’re overwhelmed with how successful Bring Your Dog To Work Day has become. It’s been amazing to see how many people have posted their dogs at work across all social media in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Most importantly, it’s fantastic to raise money for All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia. We’re hopeful that this year will prove even more popular, building on the momentum of 2016.”

