Watch IoF’s first FREDtalk live on Facebook

The Institute of Fundraising is today hosting its first Facebook Live video interview in a new series of ‘FREDtalks’ – Fundraising education talks.

Starting at 1pm today you can watch Ali Walker-Davies of OpenCreates in conversation with Ravinol Chambers of BeInspired Films discussing ‘What is a DIY donor and why should you care?’.

BeInspired Films are the video partners with the Institute in creating this series of Facebook Live videos, ahead of the Fundraising Convention next month in London.

Instead of a single camera angle this will be a multi-camera Facebook live broadcast.

The interview will be broadcast live on the Institute of Fundraising’s Facebook page, and here on UK Fundraising.

'What is a DIY Donor and why should you care?' We're going LIVE at 1pm on Monday 19th June! #IoFFC and #IoFAwards official video and live stream partners Be Inspired Films will be interviewing Ali Walker Davies who will be exploring 'What is a DIY Donor and why should you care?' Don't miss it! #FREDtalks Posted by Institute of Fundraising on Friday, 16 June 2017

707 total views, 157 views today