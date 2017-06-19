Sue Ryder launches photography exhibition in aid of £3.9m capital appeal

Sue Ryder has launched a photography exhibition to raise funds for a two-year capital appeal in support of its Aberdeen-based neurological care centre, Dee View Court.

The appeal aims to raise £3.9 million to double the size of Dee View Court. The facility is currently Scotland’s only purpose-built specialist neurological centre, caring for people living with long-term neurological conditions including, including Huntington’s disease, multiple sclerosis and acquired brain injuries.

The “Don’t Write Me Off” exhibition, which will also travel to Edinburgh and London over the course of the year, is a collection of 18 contemporary photographs featuring residents from Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centres united in their message: “Don’t Write Me Off.”

The exhibition has been supported by Kennedy Wilson Europe, which hosted the launch event at its H1 building at the Hill of Rubislaw.

According to the charity, the images aim to give visitors an insight into the people, personalities and lives behind neurological conditions, and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit against adversity.

Pamela Mackenzie, Sue Ryder director for neurological care services in Scotland, said:

“The team is hugely proud of the immeasurable impact Sue Ryder Dee View Court has had on those who use our services – by giving them the care they need and deserve, we’ve enhanced the lives of many. “There is a desperate lack of care provision for people living with progressive neurological conditions. As the only purpose-built specialist neurological centre in Scotland, the need for our services is great, which is why expansion of Dee View Court is absolutely imperative for us to be able to offer our continued support and dedicated expertise.”

Image: Sue Ryder’s fundraising exhibition at at H1 building in support of the new centre appeal. Picture by Michal Wachucik / Abermedia

299 total views, 299 views today