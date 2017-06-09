Invisible Grantmakers 2017 published

The latest annual edition of Invisible Grantmakers has been published by Social Partnership Marketing, offering a specialist funding report for trust fundraisers and prospect researchers.

Invisible Grantmakers 2017 lists 100 grantmaking trusts that are not featured in “the most widely used trust reference sources”. This year the directory features funders that have a collective income of over £150 million and which last year distributed over £30 million in grants.

This is the 20th annual edition of the publication, researched and produced by Robert Pike.

Those charities that have subscribed to receive every edition over the past two years will receive a free copy of this year’s report to acknowledge their support. Prisoners of Conscience Appeal Fund is one of them. Its Director Lynn Carter said: “Invisible Grantmakers has helped us foster long-term relationships with a number of new funders, leading to positive developments in our programme work in the UK and overseas”.

Annie Ashford-Barnden, Trusts Manager at CHICKS, another 20-year client, said: “Every year Invisible Grantmakers provides us with new potential donors to approach, allowing us to create relationships and access funding we wouldn’t otherwise know about”.

Print copies of the limited edition Invisible Grantmakers 2017 cost £126; PDF copies are also available.

Photo: Invisible footprints on a beach by Ditty about summer on Shutterstock.com

