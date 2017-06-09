I attended an event on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) this week. It was organised by the Institute of Fundraising, and is part of a series of half day events taking place around the UK in June and July. The main speaker was a solicitor from Birketts. It was very thorough and helpful, providing useful information for charities. However, it was not designed for me as a freelance prospect researcher.

From time to time, I continue to wade through the plethora of documents produced by the ICO, Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator. While Factary and Prospecting for Gold do not seem about to fold, I am not yet convinced that I can continue to work as a freelance prospect researcher. I have contacted a local firm of solicitors for advice and am waiting to hear back from them. Will I end up paying for advice which will leave me uncertain that I may continue to work as a freelance prospect researcher? Unsurprisingly the solicitors are pretty snowed under at the moment, as organisations try to prepare for the introduction of the GDPR in May 2018. If I can wait that long, I might find the reassurance I need at the Institute of Fundraising Consultants’ Special Interest Group meeting in September. If I am correct, then all freelancers could be in a vulnerable position if they handle data covered by the Data Protection Act and GDPR.

Perhaps in the fullness of time, as I learn more about the regulations and guidance, I may eventually be in a position to stop working as a freelancer and find a job where part of my responsibilities might be providing guidance on adhering to the GDPR and guidance.

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus

