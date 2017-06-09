Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

General Data Protection Regulation

Posted by on 9 June 2017 in Blogs
I attended an event on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) this week. It was organised by the Institute of Fundraising, and is part of a series of half day events taking place around the UK in June and July. The main speaker was a solicitor from Birketts. It was very thorough and helpful, providing useful information for charities. However, it was not designed for me as a freelance prospect researcher.

From time to time, I continue to wade through the plethora of documents produced by the ICO, Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator. While Factary and Prospecting for Gold do not seem about to fold, I am not yet convinced that I can continue to work as a freelance prospect researcher. I have contacted a local firm of solicitors for advice and am waiting to hear back from them. Will I end up paying for advice which will leave me uncertain that I may continue to work as a freelance prospect researcher? Unsurprisingly the solicitors are pretty snowed under at the moment, as organisations try to prepare for the introduction of the GDPR in May 2018. If I can wait that long, I might find the reassurance I need at the Institute of Fundraising Consultants’ Special Interest Group meeting in September. If I am correct, then all freelancers could be in a vulnerable position if they handle data covered by the Data Protection Act and GDPR.

Perhaps in the fullness of time, as I learn more about the regulations and guidance, I may eventually be in a position to stop working as a freelancer and find a job where part of my responsibilities might be providing guidance on adhering to the GDPR and guidance.

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus

Finbar Cullen established ResearchPlus in 2005 to provide fundraising research services for the not-for-profit sector. He researches people, companies and grant-making trusts and foundations, mostly in the UK, but also other parts of the world. Finbar has published directories of “unpublished” grant-making trusts (registered with the Charity Commission and with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator), and each month he contributes to The Trust List, highlighting newly registered grant-making trusts worthy of particularly close attention.

