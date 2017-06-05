Applications for Big Give Christmas Challenge open today

The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge match-funding campaign opens for applications today.

2017 is the Big Give’s tenth anniversary, and will see the Christmas Challenge take place on a bigger scale than previous years with more match funding from campaign Champions available. This year The Coles-Medlock Foundation, The Four Acre Trust, and The Hospital Saturday Fund join the Champions for the first time. They will provide funding alongside The Reed Foundation, The Childhood Trust, Ethiopiaid, Candis and others.

Applications are open until 7th July. The campaign will again launch on #GivingTuesday, and will run continuously over seven days.

Since its 2008 launch, the Christmas Challenge has raised over £78 million for participating charities, with donations matched by Big Give ‘Champions’: Trusts, Foundations, philanthropists and corporates who support the initiative, as well as charities’ major donors.

Alex Day, director of the Big Give, said:

“We are really looking forward to this year’s campaign which is set to be bigger and better than before. We know that the campaign has an incredible impact on charities: 98% of participating charities last year would recommend the campaign to other organisations for good reason.” “95% of charities received donations from new supporters last year, as well as increasing their confidence in online fundraising, building their profile and relationships. We’re delighted to be running the improved model following the results of 2016 when 93% of participating charities approved of the changes. We’re very excited about being able to play a role in helping charities to find innovative ways to raise funds for their causes.”

Is your charity eligible to apply?

To be eligible to apply for the Christmas Challenge 2017, charities must:

Be registered in the UK or have exempt status from HMRC

Be registered on theBigGive.org.uk (sign up for free)

Have at least one year of filed accounts and an annual income of £25,000 or more (as per last filed accounts)

Key dates

Stage one application: 5th June – 7th July (stage one applications must be submitted by 7th July deadline.

Stage two application (pledge collection): 5th June – 1st September

Notification: 18th September – 6th October

Christmas Challenge: 28th November – 5th December

783 total views, 783 views today