Developer to donate £10k to JDRF for each flat sold

Flats developer Ballymore has pledged to make a donation of £10,000 to diabetes charity JDRF for each flat sold at its Embassy Gardens scheme in Nine Elms, south London.

The donations will be made on each flat sold from 25 May to June 25.

The donation offer was announced on Wednesday at an event hosted by BBC Radio 4 Today presenter Justin Webb, whose teenage son has Type 1 diabetes.

Around 470 homes have been on sale since the second phase of the development was initiated in September 2015. About 25 one- and two-bed apartments overlooking a sky pool (see above) will be made available next week, with one-bed flats starting at £825,000.

Our supporter @JustinOnWeb is quizzing type 1 diabetes researcher John Fossey at #ballymore #embassygardens in London tonight pic.twitter.com/nXBwQeTGBC — JDRF UK (@JDRFUK) May 24, 2017

Dean Benton, JDRF’s Director of Fundraising in the UK, said: “We are very grateful to the developers for their fantastic gesture of donating £10,000 per property sold in the month from 25 May. The purchase of these new builds will help build on vital research into type 1 diabetes – to make a real difference for all who live with type 1 diabetes, and their loved ones.”

According to The Evening Standard, “sales in Nine Elms and other areas where large numbers of flats are being built have slowed due to uncertainty triggered by last year’s Brexit referendum and higher levels of stamp duty”.

Consequently other developers have offered inducements to buyers ranging from John Lewis vouchers to a free Renault Zoe electric car worth up to £26,000!

Ballymore last month invited bids from arts organisations for a permanent new base on its Embassy Gardens development, with the aim of creating “a new cultural destination”.

