Nominet Trust awards £450,000 to three tech for good ventures

Nominet Trust has awarded £450,000 of follow-on funding to three tech for good ventures through its Social Tech Growth programme.

The new funding aims to help accelerate the development of the ventures and will enable Limitless Travel, GiveVision and Konnektis to scale their operations in 2017.

The three ventures previously received funding through Nominet Trust’s Social Tech Seed programme, which offers entrepreneurial organisations early-stage investment to develop projects that harness the internet and digital technologies to deliver significant social change. As a result of their success far, Nominet Trust is now providing additional funding to support their further growth and development.

The ventures:

Limitless Travel – an online platform that makes it much easier for disabled travellers to search and compare accommodation and book holidays that meet their individual needs.

GiveVision – its SightPlus headset allows people with visual impairment to see more clearly, increasing independence and mobility, by using image-enhancing software.

Konnektis – a digital platform that transforms communication between formal and informal carers, to support the 2.5 million older people receiving care in their own homes.

Vicki Hearn, director of Nominet Trust, said:

“Each of these ventures demonstrates the transformative power of digital technology to tackle pressing social challenges. With Nominet Trust’s support through our Social Tech Seed programme, these teams have already demonstrated their potential to deliver significant social impact. We’re confident that our Social Tech Growth funding will now enable them to scale their solutions, transforming the lives of even more people.”

Information on how to apply for Nominet Trust funding can be found on its website.

