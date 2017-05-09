Speedo launches global initiative to reduce accidental drowning

Swimwear brand Speedo© has launched Swim Generation, a global initiative that aims to reduce accidental drowning worldwide through supporting life-saving projects.

Swim Generation provides support in the form of funding, Speedo products, skills and expertise to projects around the world. Charity partnerships have already been established with organisations such as the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) and Centre for Injury Prevention and Research Bangladesh (CIPRB). It has already helped partner organisations reach over 600,000 people.

1,000 drown every day

According to the 2014 Global Report on Drowning from the World Health Organisation, an average of 1,000 people drown every day. More recent findings reveal that over 60,000 children under the age of five drown every year.

Through Swim Generation, Speedo hopes to raise awareness and provide people with skills and knowledge to have a lasting impact on drowning prevention.

Rob Brown, Head of Governance & Corporate Responsibility at Speedo International, said: “We believe that the number of unintentional drowning deaths each year globally, particularly these numbers among young people, is unacceptable. The great news is that the majority of the accidents can be prevented. That’s why we’ve made our commitment to work closely with some of the world’s most prominent water safety experts and lifesaving organisations, helping to save thousands of lives across the world.”

Small grants from RLSS

In the UK RLSS is offering a small grants programme via Swim Generation for members and partners in 27 Commonwealth countries. These partners can apply to RLSS to support the delivery of their water safety and drowning prevention initiatives.

