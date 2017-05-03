Andrew Cook is Stroke Association’s new Executive Director of Income Generation

The Stroke Association has appointed Andrew Cook as Executive Director of Income Generation.

He will take over from interim Director of Fundraising, Sam Hyde, at the end of July, and will be based at their head office in London.

Cook has over 25 years of experience in the charity sector, working for organisations including Charities Aid Foundation, WaterAid and most recently the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva.

At the Stroke Association he will oversee the charity’s fundraising and commercial activity including digital fundraising, events, corporate giving, philanthropy and legacy development.

Juliet Bouverie Chief Executive of the Stroke Association said: “Andrew joins us at a very exciting time for the charity and as Director of Income Generation he will be at the forefront of our transformation. His leadership of a new five-year income generation strategy will ensure we can help more stroke survivors than ever before.”

Cook said that he was honoured to have the opportunity to help the charity tackle the fourth biggest killer in the UK and a leading cause of disability.

461 total views, 47 views today