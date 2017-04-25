Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Garfield Weston Foundation launches new site to help funding applicants

The Garfield Weston Foundation has launched its new website, which aims to help potential applicant charities with the process of applying for .

The new Garfield Weston Foundation site is mobile-friendly, and features examples and guidelines on many of the aspects of applying for funding that charities find most challenging according to the Foundation’s feedback and experience, including presenting fundraising plans and charity finances.

Guidance has also been provided on core costs in response to the Foundation’s previous research and experience, which has shown confusion in the voluntary sector over the scope and availability of core costs funding. New advice on the website aims to help by using clear guidelines and case studies.

Philippa Charles, director of the Garfield Weston Foundation said,

“The Trustees understand how challenging and resource-intensive fundraising can be in today’s voluntary sector. We aim to ensure that applying for funding is as straightforward as possible, and that charities receive the right advice in filling out their applications.

“We have listened to feedback from our applicants and have strived to make our guidance on applying for grants online even clearer, as well as making sure our website is easy to navigate and completely accessible.

“We hope the new guidance will be helpful to charities in applying not only to the Garfield Weston Foundation, but also to other potential sources of funding”.

  • The Garfield Weston Foundation has attracted some negative content in December 2017, according to Civil Society UK:

    Charity-owned company pays 9,700 workers less than minimum wage
    https://www.civilsociety.co.uk/news/charity-owned-company-pays-10-000-workers-less-than-minimum-wage.html

    “On Friday, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) named 260 employers for failing to pay 16,000 workers at least minimum wage rates. The list included retail chain Primark, which BEIS said had underpaid 9,735 workers a combined £231,973.

    “The Garfield Weston Foundation owns 79 per cent of a holding company which is the majority shareholder of Associated British Foods, the parent company of Primark.”

