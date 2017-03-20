Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Holocaust survivors charity closes with farewell event

Posted by on 20 March 2017 in News
Kindertransport memorial statue outside London's Liverpool Street Station
Six Point Foundation, the time-limited charity that makes grants to Holocaust survivors and in the UK, has closed, as planned, after six years.

To mark the occasion and celebrate its achievements, the charity held a farewell event last week at JW3, London’s Jewish Community Centre. The event was live-streamed to members of SPF Connect, the Six Point Foundation-funded programme that enables Holocaust survivors and refugees in the UK to engage with the digital world.

The Foundation used the opportunity share what it had learned over the past six weeks, with information directed at residential care homes and social and support workers.

The farewell event was sponsored in memory of the members of the Hundert and Kimel families who perished in the Shoah.

 

Six Point Foundation farewell. Photo: John Rifkin

Chairman Susan Grant and supporting partners at the farewell event for the Six Point Foundation. Photo: John Rifkin

 

Susan Cohen, executive director at Six Point Foundation, said:

“Since 2011, we’ve given grants to help improve the quality of life for people of Jewish origin living in the UK who experienced Nazi oppression and have faced difficult financial circumstances. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Six Point Foundation closure event
The closure of Six Point Foundation also marks the formal handover of one SPF Connect to London IT company, Natpoint.

SPF Connect involves the installation of 450 specially configured, internet-enabled computers to Holocaust survivors and refugees in the UK. Available to qualifying individuals and Jewish residential care homes across the UK, the computers make it easy for people challenged or intimidated by modern computing to enjoy the benefits of going online.

 

 

  • SPF Connect (http://www.spfconnect.co.uk/), a project started by the Six Point Foundation to provide easy-to-use PCs for Holocaust victims and refugees, is continuing under the leadership of Natpoint (https://www.natpoint.com/).

    The London-based IT company has run the project since March 2016 following its creation by Six Point Foundation a year earlier. Six Point foundation was a time-limited charity that closed in March 2017. Natpoint’s aim is to install up to 450 PCs in the homes of those with little or no PC experience to improve connectivity with family and friends and allow a simple way to access digital services

    With 1.2 million older people reported as chronically lonely in the UK, the SPF Connect project makes accessing the internet, email, video calling and content much easier to do. From mid-March, the project has been driven solely by Natpoint and it hopes to take it much further into the aging community.

    Michael Glass, CEO of Natpoint, said: “I’m incredibly proud to continue this project. since being appointed by Six Point Foundation we knew just how empowering the technology could be for users. Now, we hope to expand the membership and tackle the broader issues of loneliness and isolation.”

