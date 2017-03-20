Holocaust survivors charity closes with farewell event

Six Point Foundation, the time-limited charity that makes grants to Holocaust survivors and refugees in the UK, has closed, as planned, after six years.

To mark the occasion and celebrate its achievements, the charity held a farewell event last week at JW3, London’s Jewish Community Centre. The event was live-streamed to members of SPF Connect, the Six Point Foundation-funded programme that enables Holocaust survivors and refugees in the UK to engage with the digital world.

The Foundation used the opportunity share what it had learned over the past six weeks, with information directed at residential care homes and social and support workers.

The farewell event was sponsored in memory of the members of the Hundert and Kimel families who perished in the Shoah.

Susan Cohen, executive director at Six Point Foundation, said:

“Since 2011, we’ve given grants to help improve the quality of life for people of Jewish origin living in the UK who experienced Nazi oppression and have faced difficult financial circumstances. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved.”



The closure of Six Point Foundation also marks the formal handover of one SPF Connect to London IT company, Natpoint.

SPF Connect involves the installation of 450 specially configured, internet-enabled computers to Holocaust survivors and refugees in the UK. Available to qualifying individuals and Jewish residential care homes across the UK, the computers make it easy for people challenged or intimidated by modern computing to enjoy the benefits of going online.

